Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Commissioner Liaison Appointments Made

For 2022, Mayor John Kinnaird appointed the following town commissioners to serve on the various Thurmont commissions and committees:

• Wayne Hooper — Mayor Pro Tem, Addictions Committee, and Special Activities Committee.

• Bill Buehrer — Board of Appeals and Economic Development Committee.

• Wes Hamrick — Parks Commission and Thurmont Ministerium.

• Bill Blakeslee — Police Commission and Thurmont Senior Center.

• John Kinnaird — Planning and Zoning Commission.

Town’s County Capital Budget Requests

In recent years, Frederick County Government has asked municipalities for local projects they would like the county to fund. For Fiscal Year 2023, the Town of Thurmont is asking Frederick County to fund the following things for Thurmont:

• $25,000 for Thurmont Senior Center operation.

• $180,000 for the sidewalk on Moser Road, from the wastewater treatment plant to Jermae Estates.

• $50,000 for asphalt on Old Pryor Road.

Emmitsburg

Emmitsburg Fields Stay Free To Use

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners voted to continue a no-fee policy for town ball fields use that has been in effect for two years. However, town staff is exploring maintenance options and how the town and sports leagues can share maintenance costs if no fee is charged.

Some towns ask sports leagues to provide basic field maintenance for the free use of the fields. Brunswick is one local municipality that does this, according to Town Manager Cathy Willets. Currently, the town pays all maintenance for the fields, which amounted to more than $10,000 last year.

Commissioner T.J. Burns was also concerned that when the new regional park opens along Motter Station Road, it could attract teams away from the town fields, so the town needed to make it attractive to use its fields.

Community Deputy Recognized

The Town of Emmitsburg recognized the six years of service Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy Whitehouse gave the town. Board President Tim O’Donnell said Whitehouse had “consistently gone above and beyond” in his service to Emmitsburg as a community deputy. Whitehouse was promoted within the sheriff’s office and will no longer be working as a community deputy.

Former Commissioner Rosensteel Recognized

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing Joyce Rosensteel’s 20 years of service to the town as town commissioner and a member of different committees in town.

Appointments Made

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners approved the following appointments to town commissions:

• Kevin Hagan as a regular member of the planning commission, with a term of January 18, 2022–January 18, 2027.

• Amy Boehman-Pollitt as a regular member of the planning commission, with a term of December 10, 2021–July 2, 2022.

The commissioners also accepted the resignation of Dr. Bernard Franklin from the planning commission, effective December 10, 2021.