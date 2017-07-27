Thurmont Receives National Main Street Accreditation

The Town of Thurmont Main Street Program has once again received the National Main Street Accreditation for 2017. Thurmont’s Economic Development Manager Vickie Grinder, who also manages the Thurmont Main Street program, was notified of the recognition last month.

In a release from Main Street America, Thurmont received notification stating “Thurmont Main Street, in June of 2017, has been designated as an accredited Main Street America Program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.” Thurmont Main Street hosts events and programs throughout the year, including the Main Street Farmers’ Market, the Business Showcase, Christmas in Thurmont, the Thurmont Business Bucks program, and Art and Wine Strolls, along with operating the Thurmont Main Street Center.

“Main Streets are the heart of any community and the catalyst for future growth within any town. Thurmont is proud and honored to be recognized as an elite member of the 828 Nationally Accredited Main Street America communities, and one of the twenty eight in the state of Maryland. A special thanks to all of our dedicated volunteers who make this possible,” stated Grinder.