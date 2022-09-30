Thurmont New Business and Development Briefs

The following lists the status of new businesses and development coming to Thurmont:

Hobb’s Division — Consists of two approved building lots in the Mixed-Use Village 1. They are listed for sale.

Hammaker Hills, Phase 1 — Consists of 37 single-family dwelling lots in the R-2 zoning district. One lot was pre-existing and built. Water, sewer, and stormwater management installation is almost complete. Final plats should be recorded soon.

Hammaker Hills, Phase 2 — Received preliminary plat approval for 22 single-family dwelling lots.

Mechanicstown, LLC — Received preliminary plat approval for 31 single-family dwelling lots.

Mountain Brooke — Received preliminary plat approval for 11 single-family dwelling lots.

Weis Gas & Go (2 Thurmont Blvd.) — Weis Markets did a partial site redevelopment for converting existing underutilized overflow parking area to a Gas & Go fuel station that will have three pumps and one manned kiosk.

Thurmont Business Park — Lot 1 to be developed for the relocation of Goodwill into a 17,850-square-foot building.

Criswell Automotive (105/107 Frederick Road) — Relocating the existing accessory structure and paving of the parcels for automotive sales and storage.

The Dirty Dawg DIY Dog Wash & Pet Supplies (224 North Church Street in the Thurmont Plaza) — Opened on August 13.