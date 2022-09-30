Frederick Health Ambulatory Care Receives Prestigious Accreditation

Frederick Health, the largest healthcare provider in Frederick County, is pleased to announce that it was recently awarded accreditation for the next three years by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). This is an important milestone in the continuing growth and success of Frederick Health as an organization.

Pursuing accreditation demonstrates Frederick Health’s commitment to providing the highest levels of quality care to patients, and the same high-level of quality in its business practices. Achieving AAAHC accreditation is proof that the Frederick Surgical Center has met the rigorous standards of a nationally recognized third party.

“Frederick Health is proud to have received a three-year accreditation from AAAHC. These efforts are just another way of Frederick Health providing award-winning care to the entire community,” said Dr. Mihir Jani, chief of staff, Frederick Health.

Having earned AAAHC accreditation, Frederick Health embodies the “1095 Strong” philosophy. This idea is a commitment to ongoing improvement and quality each day of operation. During the three-year or 1,095-day accreditation term, AAAHC accredited organizations continue to develop and foster the kind of everyday habits that enable leaders in the industry to provide the utmost in health care delivery and patient safety.

“This accreditation reflects the consistent professionalism of every member of our expert team.” continued Dr. Jani.

Frederick Health is proud to have met the challenge of accreditation and intends to consistently uphold the principles of quality improvement in patient care. This success is all thanks to amazing work of team members and providers.