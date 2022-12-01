Thurmont New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the status of new businesses and development coming to Thurmont:

Hobb’s Division: Consists of two approved building lots in the Mixed-Use Village 1. They are listed for sale.

Hammaker Hills, Phase 1: Consists of 37 single-family dwelling lots in the R-2 zoning district. Final plats have been recorded. Permits have been issued for two lots.

Hammaker Hill, Phase 2: Received preliminary plat approval for 22 single-family dwelling lots.

Mechanicstown, LLC: Received preliminary plat approval for 31 single-family dwelling lots.

Mountain Brooke: Received preliminary plat approval for 11 single-family dwelling lots.

Meunier Minor Subdivision: Received preliminary/final plat approval for one new lot and adjustment of two lots in R-2 residential.

Simmers Minor Subdivision: Preliminary/final plat has been approved for one new lot.

Weis Gas & Go (2 Thurmont Blvd.): Weis Markets did a partial site redevelopment for converting existing underutilized overflow parking area to a Gas & Go fuel station that will have three pumps and one manned kiosk. It is under construction.

Thurmont Business Park: Lot 1 to be developed for the relocation of Goodwill into a 17,850-square-foot building. The final site plan is under review.

Criswell Automotive (105/107 Frederick Road): Relocating the existing accessory structure and paving of the parcels for automotive sales and storage. It is complete.

Thurmont Main Street Pop Shops (224 North Church Street): They are open every Saturday through December 17, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., in the Thurmont Plaza. They offer handmade and commercial products, along with four bakers. A different food truck will be there each week.

Simmers Property: The Thurmont Board of Commissioners have approved the Resolution for the Annexation of 16.68 acres for an intergenerational mixed-use neighborhood with day care and assisted living center. Complete and accurate information is available at Thurmont.com. A petition for referendum has been received and adequate signatures verified to suspend annexation until special election.

New business and services coming: Catoctin Mountain Massage, T-Mobile, and The Rose Boutique.