Social Media Trend Sparks Spa Opening at Fort Ritchie

Local resident, Chasity Cool, first learned about Japanese Head Spas through a YouTube video. As its name suggests, this treatment originated in Japan and quickly gained traction in China and Korea before reaching the United States. Cool says TikTok videos have driven its popularity over the last few years.

After researching the new trend, Cool opened Orchid Oasis Day Spa inside Flat Top Suites at historic Fort Ritchie in Cascade.

The service combines traditional Japanese methods with contemporary haircare practices to address scalp and hair concerns. Throughout the treatment—in addition to shampooing and conditioning—water is directed to pressure points on the head, enhancing relaxation and promoting better blood flow to the scalp. According to Cool, while many clients seek these treatments for relaxation purposes, they also offer significant benefits for individuals dealing with hair loss or thinning, psoriasis, stress, or those recovering from chemotherapy treatments.

Cool has over 25 years of experience as a nurse in dermatology and is a licensed Esthetician. With her background, Cool created what she calls a Scalpacial, which includes the head spa, facial, and massage, giving you the ultimate spa relaxation package.

Although Cool just opened the spa in 2023, she has already added a second spa bed, and she hopes to add a third soon.

In March, a client’s TikTok video went viral, allowing Cool to quit her job in dermatology and work full-time at the spa.

“This is my dream and what I want to do, and I am finally doing it,” said Cool.

The spa offers a variety of services for men, women, and teenagers, in addition to those mentioned above, including waxing, eyelashes, beard conditioning, teen facials, and foot facials.

Cool is also proud to support other women-owned businesses and sells those products in in her spa.

The spa is open Monday, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Friday, 12:00-9:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Check out her website at orchidoasis.glossgenius.com or Facebook for upcoming events and specials, including Father’s Day specials!

