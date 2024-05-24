Evergreen Adult Medicine Moves from Gettysburg to Thurmont

James Rada, Jr.

Although Wellspan Family Medicine in Thurmont is closing this summer, patients do not need to worry. A new family medicine practice opened in March to care for patients in the area. Evergreen Adult Medicine has its office at 20 Frederick Road, across from Community Park.

“We will be able to offer a supportive alternative,” said Dr. Talbot Smith, who runs the practice.

Smith has been a board-certified family physician since 2005. He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore and has two undergraduate degrees: a B.S. in Biological Resources Engineering from the University of Maryland at College Park, and a B.A. in Liberal Arts from St John’s College in Annapolis.

Smith works with Physician Assistant Meagan Weaver. She has more than 15 years of experience. She earned a B.S. in Molecular Biology from Juniata College and an M.S. from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

They both formerly practiced at Apple Ridge Adult Medicine in Gettysburg. However, Smith decided to close that practice and open his new practice in Thurmont.

“I live in Maryland, and I’m originally from Baltimore,” Smith said. “I like the area, and I like the town. It’s closer to my home.”

Smith and Weaver can diagnose and treat a wide range of chronic and acute medical conditions in adults. They are also able to certify patients for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and, eventually, Maryland.

“We can help adult patients with long-term health issues,” Smith said. “We are a private practice that offers our patients consistency of care and a focus on patient needs.”

Closing the Pennsylvania practice after 20 years was a big change; although, many of their patients have followed them to Thurmont. Switching states also required some other changes besides location. They had to change their state license, federal license, and insurance information.

Things locally have been much easier, though.

“We’ve had a great experience with the small-business community here,” Smith said. “Vickie [Grinder] with economic development and the town council have been very supportive.”

Evergreen Adult Medicine is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach them at 301-979-9636 or 717-334-8165 or by visiting www.evergreenadultmedicine.com.