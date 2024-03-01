Sabillasville Resident Opens Studio Veer

When Tamara Manahan of Sabillasville decided to open a business with her daughters, Mallery Sheppard and Jordan Reaver, it only seemed fitting to pick a name that indicated a change in direction. Manahan was looking for a new location for her permanent makeup business, and Sheppard, a hairstylist, had just moved back to the area after her husband completed six years as an airborne combat medic at Ft. Bragg. Reaver had also just completed her nail technician training. Together, they came up with the name Studio Veer, which is located at 204 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. They believe that God had sent them in this new direction, with an opportunity to provide personalized care to their clients in a comfortable and intimate setting. Manahan says she doesn’t see this as just a business, but as a ministry. They love hearing their clients’ stories and journeys and helping them feel beautiful and confident.

Manahan has been doing permanent makeup for over eight years and offers services such as micro-blading, brow shading, combination brow, permanent eyeliner and lip color, tattoo removal, and, her newest service, fine line tattoos.

If you are looking for hair care, the studio offers full hair-care services, but Sheppard , who has been licensed since 2016, specializes in low-maintenance color, lived-in blondes, fashion shades, and gray blending. Reaver offers complete nail services, including manicures, pedicures, and beautiful nail art.

These ladies are proud to be women and a family-owned business, but they are also proud and passionate about their “Sunshine Project.” This program is for those who may need a little extra ray of light in their lives. Perhaps, someone is struggling through illness, the death of a loved one, divorce, financial struggles, and more. Studio Veer is asking for nominations of someone who could be blessed with a little extra sunshine in their life through a manicure, pedicure, haircut, etc. Text 301-302-6632 to make a nomination.

