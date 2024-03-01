Cousins Start Painting Company

Alisha Yocum

Brad Nesbitt and his cousin, Troy Nesbitt, grew up watching their dads run a painting business, and the two recently decided to start their own venture, Nesbitt’s Painting.

The duo offers interior and exterior painting, drywall repair, deck and fence painting, and more. Brad says they mostly take on jobs in Frederick, Washington, Carroll, and Franklin counties, as well as parts of West Virginia, but they will travel further if requested.

Brad grew up in Sabillasville and now resides with his wife and their three kids in Smithsburg, while Troy and his wife are raising six kids in Keedysville.

When the two cousins aren’t sprucing up walls with a new paint color, you will find them deeply involved in their communities. Brad said that just like they both watched their dads run the painting business, they also learned the importance of community from them as well. Brad serves as a local youth minister, and Troy is an Army Veteran and is currently studying to become a minister.

For more information, view their advertisement on page 32.