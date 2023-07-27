Mount Hires Athletics Director

Mount Saint Mary’s University (MSMU) has announced the hiring of a new athletics director, replacing retired Athletics Director Lynne Robinson. Robinson’s retirement was effective in August. Hired as the new director was Brad Davis, whose term began effective in August.

University President Timothy Trainor said, “We enthusiastically welcome Brad and his family to Mount St. Mary’s,” adding, “As we enter our second year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, we look forward to his leadership and collaboration with our excellent coaches and staff in positively developing our student-athletes in mind, body, and spirit, as well as in building on our winning tradition.”

Davis was hired by the Mount following a successful five-year tenure at Mercyhurst University in Erie, according to MSMU Assistant Sports Information Director Matt McCann, further noting, “The Mercyhurst ‘Lakers’ boast a similar-sized department to the Mount, with 26 varsity programs and 750 student-athletes.”

Davis said, “I am honored and humbled to be named the next athletic director at Mount St. Mary’s. The Mount is a special place with special people and plenty of potential.”

He further stated, “There is tremendous energy and excitement throughout campus, and I am ecstatic to join President Trainor’s leadership team and meet the Mount faithful. I was impressed with President Trainor’s vision immediately, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff to achieve success together.”

The five years Davis supervised Mercyhurst were transformative. Rebuilding the Lakers’ structure, mission, and culture, administrative and head coaching hires helped Mercyhurst attain the top spot in the Pennsylvania States Athletic Conference (PSAC) for promoting diversity in 2021-22. Teams recorded a department-wide GPA of 3.4 with a 90 percent Academic Success Rate in six out of seven years, according to McCann.

Mercyhurst President Kathleen Getz stated, “Brad arrived at Mercyhurst five years ago with vision, passion, and experience to elevate Laker Athletics to the next level,” adding, “He has been an asset to Mercyhurst, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, while being thoroughly dedicated to our student-athletes and to the integrity of our university.”

Getz said, “We are grateful for his contributions to Mercyhurst, and we wish Brad, his wife Kristin, and their son Brecken all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

Jeremy Gibson, director of Athletics, Merrimack College, stated, “Mount Saint Mary’s has made a great decision in naming Brad Davis to lead its athletic programs. Brad was an outstanding colleague at Merrimack College and made a meaningful impact at Mercyhurst. I am certain he will enjoy similar successes at the Mount.”

Gary Manchel, head Men’s Basketball coach, Mercyhurst University, stated, “Mount Saint Mary’s University made a fantastic choice with Brad Davis. Brad is a leader with great vision, who not only wants to win the right way but also enable all student-athletes to have the experiences they deserve. He is a person who represents the best values between education and athletics. Coaches will truly enjoy working with Brad while competing for championships.”

In addition to duties at Mercyhurst, Davis serves as chair of the Atlantic Hockey Executive Committee and the PSAC Executive Committee. Past committee assignments include chairing the Division II National Advisory Committee for Men’s Lacrosse as well as the PSAC Advisory Council and PSAC Officiating Committee, according to McCann.

Before his time in Erie, Davis served at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts for 11 years. Beginning as the sports information director in 2007, he was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for External Relations in 2011, and again to Associate Director of Athletics one year later.

Regarding Athletics Director Robinson’s retirement, Davis said, “I would be remiss without recognizing Lynne Robinson, who has served the Mount for 42 years,” further stating, “The Phelan family is synonymous with the Mount, and I know there are big shoes to fill. I’m grateful to Lynne for her help and support during the transition.”