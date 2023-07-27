Fort Ritchie Continues Its Revival

On the former Fort Ritchie military base in Cascade, the Fort Ritchie Museum continues to collect historical memorabilia. Those who may have historical items or information to donate to the collection may contact Landon Grove at the Fort Ritchie offices in the old firehouse onsite.

In December, Meritus Health opened the first and only primary care clinic in the community and expanded to full-time hours for all ages in June.

Mountain Top Ice Cream Shop is open behind the firehouse on weekends through October.

Flat Top Salon and Suites at 14310 Castle Drive is now open and houses several businesses including Winsome Woods, Orchid Oasis Day Spa, The Kera Studio, Radiant Artistry, and Chemically Lavish. A ribbon cutting will be held on August 4 at 10:00 a.m. to introduce these businesses that offer a various spa treatments, massage, sound healing, and beauty services. The Tap Room and Artisan Village are slated to open this fall! Stop by Fort Ritchie and check them out!

Courtesy Photos

Meritus Health ribbon-cutting in June.