Long & Foster Real Estate Opens New Thurmont Office

Town of Thurmont commissioners Wayne Hooper and Marty Burnes (far left), and Wes Hamrick and Bill Buehrer (far right) are pictured with Mayor John Kinnaird and Taylor Huffman (center) during the grand opening of her Long & Foster office at 3 W. Main Street in Thurmont.

Photo by Grace Eyler

Long & Foster Real Estate is pleased to announce that it opened a new office in Thurmont on May 20, 2017. Located at 3 W. Main Street, the office is led by Taylor Huffman and will be managed by Jackie Sellers, branch manager of the Frederick office.

“Long & Foster is committed to growing our presence in Maryland, and the opening of the Thurmont office allows us to increase our footprint and better serve home buyers and sellers throughout the area,” said Cindy Ariosa, senior regional vice president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Additionally, having a leader like Taylor, who was raised in Thurmont, provides us with a unique understanding of the local market and the needs of its residents.”

Huffman, who has been a real estate agent for six years, will be joined at the office by three additional Long & Foster agents. She is a top-producing agent, a member of the Long & Foster Gold Team, and sold more than $8 million in real estate volume in 2016. In 2012, she was named Long & Foster Rookie of the Year. Huffman is a member of the Frederick County Association of Realtors.

“I’m thrilled to be launching this new Long & Foster office and leading a team of agents who will be supported with the best training, tools, and technology available,” Huffman said. “Long & Foster is a company that puts its agents and clients first, and I saw a need to bring the services the company offers to Thurmont and the surrounding area. We’re excited and ready to put our skills to work in the local community.”

The Thurmont office is a direct result of Long & Foster’s Elite Entrepreneur Platform, which allows agents to build their own business while aligning with the No. 1 private residential real estate company in the United States.

“Opening this new office aligns with Long & Foster’s plan to expand our ability to provide unparalleled customer service to our buyers and sellers,” said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “We have no doubt that the new Thurmont office will be the go-to resource when consumers in this area of Maryland are looking to make confident, well-informed buying and selling decisions.”

Huffman grew up on a 350-acre farm in Thurmont, which helped her cultivate a hard-work ethic from a young age. She has experience in all types of real estate, especially in the sale of land and farms, and she is a member of the Maryland Agricultural Commission, helping the state connect with farmers. In her spare time, Huffman works alongside her husband, Brandon, on their family farm, Lawyer’s Winterbrook Farm. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.