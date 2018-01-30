“King Awards” Presented to Outstanding Students

Theresa Dardanell

Reghan Lee — Thurmont Primary School

“Reghan is a caring friend to all. She consistently shows respect and kindness to others, positively adds to a welcoming and inclusive learning environment, and respects differences in others. She was a Quarter 1 Heart Power award recipient. We are very proud of her!”

Alexandra Potter — Thurmont Elementary School

“Alex exemplifies all the pillars of character as a student at Thurmont Elementary School, as well as in the community. She volunteers her time in the community at a horse farm. As well, she celebrates diversity through her actions in school to include all students, even those with special needs. We have no doubt that she will continue to build a bright future for people of all diversity.”

Alyssa Costa — Emmitsburg Elementary School

“Alyssa Costa is a proactive fifth-grade student and embraces the dream “From Vision to Action” by demonstrating leadership in her community. In school, Alyssa is a quiet leader, who models good character and helps those in need. In the agricultural community, Alyssa is an active member in both Frederick and Carroll Counties, where she volunteers and speaks about animals and farm life. Emmitsburg Elementary is proud to have this conscientious and considerate student, who demonstrates her leadership through active participation at school and in her community.”

Hunter Marten — Lewistown Elementary School

“Hunter Marten has been a Peer ambassador for two years and also a part of the safety-patrol team. Hunter is a role model to all of his classmates. Hunter is always very respectful and polite to adults and peers. You will find him greeting people with a smile in the hallways. He is always kind with his words and actions. He has integrity and strives to do the right thing, even when no one is looking. Hunter is always willing to help with any tasks in the classroom. Hunter is trustworthy and can always be counted on to be honest about any situation. He works diligently to excel in academic work and perseveres through any academic task.”

Adrianna Cool — Sabillasville Elementary School

“Adrianna is a very pleasant and conscientious student. She is trustworthy and readily helps those in need. She is a peer mentor and exemplifies the pillars of Character Counts! Adrianna consistently demonstrates the leadership qualities characteristic of Dr. King. Way to go, Adrianna! The students and staff at Sabillasville Elementary School are so very proud of you!”

Kiandra Strickhouser — Thurmont Middle School

“Kiandra is a model student. She listens to all instructions and then follows them exactly. Kiandra always does her very best and cares about the quality of her work. Kiandra is kind and respectful to everyone. She often helps other students when she sees them struggling. She is a member of 4H and is very active in her school and community. For example, Kiandra has planted flowers at the Senior Center, prepared Thanksgiving food baskets, and served food at the Ambulance Company. She has participated in coat drives, Toys for Tots, nursing home Bingo, Christmas carol singing at nursing homes, and fundraising. She is truly making a difference in her world.”

Noah Olson — Catoctin High School

“Noah is a leader in the classroom, on the athletic field and throughout his school. He exhibits great character, humility and maturity. Catoctin is proud that Noah represents their school as a stellar example of hard work, dedication and initiative. His trustworthiness, sense of responsibility and enthusiasm are beyond reproach. Noah will be a future difference maker in the world.”