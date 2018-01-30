Mother Seton School Alumni Present Gift for Scholarship Fund

The Jack and Shirley Little Scholarship Fund at Mother Seton School (MSS) will continue to help families seeking an affordable Catholic education for years to come, thanks to the efforts of the Little Family. On December 18, 2017, Tony Little, Scott Little, Pam Bolin (Little), and Jane Moore presented MSS Principal Sr. Brenda Monahan, D.C. with a check for $20,000, the proceeds from the annual Angels Above Alumni Golf Tournament. The event was held on October 6, 2017, at the Mountain View Golf Club in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

The tournament began as a promise made to their dying father that the Little siblings would do something to repay the generosity shown their parents when they sent their six children to MSS in the 1970s and 1980s. Tony, a graduate of MSS in 1978, followed through with that commitment, and with his siblings—Tim, Mary Lou, Pam, Scott, and Ed—launched the golf tournament as a means to raise money for the Jack and Shirley Little Scholarship Fund at Mother Seton School. To date, the tournament has raised over $116,000 for the fund and helped numerous families afford the cost of tuition to MSS. “We want to continue to help Mother Seton School grow and thrive, and not have money be an issue (for families who wish to enroll their children),” Mr. Little said.

“We are grateful to the Little Family for their generosity and continued commitment to Catholic education,” said Monahan. “In keeping with the legacy of our Foundress and Patron Saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, our mission at Mother Seton School is to provide solid academics and solid Christian values for all who desire it, regardless of financial means. Thanks to the support of the Little Family, we can meet the growing demand for financial assistance so that families can choose and remain in a Catholic School.”

Tony Little remains humble about the family’s contributions. “None of us do this for recognition, only to keep Mom and Dad’s dream alive. For that reason, we will continue our efforts to contribute to the scholarship fund.”

The next Angels Above Alumni Golf Tournament will be held on October 5, 2018.



Pictured from left are Scott Little; Pam Bolin (Little); Tony Little; Sr. Brenda Monahan, D.C. (Principal); and Jane Moore.

Courtesy Photo