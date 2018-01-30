Catoctin Kids

by Anita DiGregory

Well, it is that time of year again. No sooner do we take down that tree and put away all the holiday decorations, that we stumble uncontrollably, head-first, into the peak of yet another cold and flu season. If your home is anything like mine, once one child gets sick, it’s only a matter of time until it makes its rounds around the house…just like dominos (only a lot more frustrating and a lot less fun!).

As of their last reporting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted Puerto Rico and forty-nine states were already experiencing widespread flu activity. According to the CDC, “Seasonal flu viruses can be detected year-round; however, seasonal flu activity often begins as early as October and November and can continue to occur as late as May. Flu activity most commonly peaks in the United States between December and February.”

The CDC, of course, highly recommends getting the flu vaccine. Because receiving the vaccine does not necessarily mean you won’t get the flu, nor is the vaccine doable for everyone, here are some other helpful tips for you and your family this cold and flu season. Several of these guidelines you may have heard from your grandma, and may have been dismissed as old wives’ tales (where did that saying even come from?). However, many of these tips are now backed by scientific studies, proving once again that moms (and grandmas) know best!

Stay healthy. You’ve heard the best offense is a good defense; well, the best defense in the fight against colds and germs is keeping your immune system strong. This would include getting enough sleep; exercising; eating healthy, balanced meals; taking a multi-vitamin; avoiding stress; and staying hydrated.

Wash up. This one is backed by the CDC. On their website, they even tell you how to do it properly, recommending you to wet, lather your hands (front and back, between fingers, and under nails), scrub for at least 20 seconds, rinse, and dry. According to the CDC, “Regular handwashing, particularly before and after certain activities, is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others.” If handwashing is not an option, the CDC recommends the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. They do warn, however, that sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs.

Drink up. Staying hydrated is key to staying healthy, and drinking water can boost your immune system. Additionally, consuming lots of fluids when sick helps loosen mucus and break up congestion. My pediatrician used to swear by hot tea, adding that nutrients in the tea help stave off common stomach bugs. I have several friends who highly recommend drinking grape juice for the same reason.

Feed a Cold. Maintaining good, balanced nutrition can boost your immune system. However, several studies also suggest that eating during a cold can speed recovery time during an illness. According to a study published in Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology, eating increases important chemicals in the body, which boosts immune response.

Eat your Soup. Believed for years to just be a comfort food, good ole’ fashioned chicken soup now seems to have scientific backing, with regards to its health benefits. Often rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, beta-carotene, protein, and amino acids, soup seems to be helpful in boosting the immune system. Dr. Stephen Rennard published his scientific study with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, regarding the positive effects of soup. Using his grandmother’s chicken soup recipe, Rennard found positive physical changes in the immune system with the soup. Additional chicken soup ingredients such as garlic, onions, and ginger have also been studied and found to have positive effects on the immune system. Another study conducted in 2000 and published in CHEST (the official medical journal of the American College of Chest Physicians) found chicken soup to have anti-inflammatory effects.

Give Grandma’s Home Remedies a Second Look. Several age-old remedies actually have been proven to be quite helpful in staying healthy or getting back to health quicker during a cold or the flu. A 2007 Penn State University study showed that one to two teaspoons of honey not only helped alleviate night-time coughing, but also was more effective than a leading cough suppressant. Other tips such as safely inhaling steam and gargling with salt water have also proven helpful in the quicker recovery from illnesses.

Consult your physician. Some studies suggest that certain herbs, vitamins, or supplements may be helpful to the immune system. Many swear by the healing effects of Echinacea, probiotics, vitamin C, and other supplements. Before administering, make sure to talk to your doctor. Some supplements can be harmful to children or even to adults, in certain amounts.

Just remember, spring is right around the corner. Wishing you a safe and healthy February.

And don’t forget what ole’ Ben Franklin said: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”