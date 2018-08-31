Heroin’s Grip Film to Premiere in September

Heroin’s Grip, stories from the front lines of the opioid epidemic, will premiere in Frederick, Maryland, on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Director and Producer Conrad Weaver of Emmitsburg is working on finishing up the documentary film, shot almost exclusively in Frederick County.

“Heroin’s Grip is the story about the heroin and opioid crisis in our local community, which is representative of what’s happening around the country. It’s a tragic story for many families and individuals in our county, but it’s also a story about hope. Recovery is possible! There is good coming out of this tragedy, and we want to recognize that in our film,” stated Weaver.

Production on Heroin’s Grip began in early 2017 and continued well into 2018, with Weaver and his small crew capturing interviews and footage from a wide variety of perspectives. The story includes interviews with active users and people in recovery, as well as families who have lost their loved ones to addiction. Weaver has also interviewed members of the Frederick Sheriff’s department, Frederick City Police, treatment providers, as well as staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital and others who are on the front lines of the epidemic.

The Up & Out Foundation, a local non-profit with a mission to educate the public about the disease of addiction, has partnered with Weaver in the production, fundraising, and distribution plans for Heroin’s Grip film. Korey Shorb, founder of the Up & Out Foundation said, “The Up & Out Foundation has been determined and committed to making a difference in our community from the day I decided to start the foundation. I recently lost another friend to suicide, which was a direct result from her struggling from addiction. I’m so sick of burying my friends. This is out of control. With this film, we are hoping to raise awareness and give hope to those who are still struggling with addiction and the ability to realize there is a way out.” In addition to local screenings, Weaver and the Foundation plan on submitting the film to a number of major film festivals, as well as providing it as an educational resource to schools locally and around the country.

Heroin’s Grip will premiere at the JBK Theater at Frederick Community College on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 8:00 a.m. on September 5, and will be available through Eventbright.com; links will be provided to Eventbright page on the website and social media pages.

For more information about the film, visit HeroinsGrip.com or send an e-mail to Conrad Weaver at conrad@conjostudios.com. You can also follow the progress of the film project on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HeroinsGrip/.

Heroin’s Grip is sponsored by a number of Frederick County businesses and organizations, including Second Street and Hope Foundation, Stauffer Funeral Homes, and others. For a complete list of sponsors, visit the website at HeroinsGrip.com.