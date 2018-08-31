The 62nd Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held at Catoctin High School, located at 14745 Sabillasville Road in Thurmont, on September 7-9, 2018. All events, activities, and entertainment are free.

Free entry of exhibits will take place on Thursday evening, September 6, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., and on Friday, September 7, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., in the new gymnasium and in the Ag Center. Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. Commercial exhibits may be entered on Friday, September 7, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The show will open to the public at 6:00 p.m.

On Friday night, September 7, the opening ceremonies will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium, where the 2018-2019 Catoctin FFA Chapter Ambassador will be announced. In addition, this year’s program will feature the 42nd Annual Community Flag Ceremony and honor Catoctin High School’s 50th anniversary. At 8:15 p.m., the annual Baked Goods Auction will begin immediately following the program, with the Grand Champion Cake, Pie, and Bread sold at 9:00 p.m. Buyers are welcome to purchase baked good items to support the Community Show and many local organizations.

On Saturday, September 8, the Community Show is open from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Activities include a Market Goat, Beef, Sheep and Swine Fitting & Showing Contest in the Ag Center, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. In the front lawn of the school at 10:00 a.m., there will be a Pet Care Seminar by Dr. Jonathan Bramson of the Catoctin Veterinary Clinic, immediately followed by the Pet Show at 10:30 a.m. A petting zoo, farm animals, and pony rides will also be held on Saturday and Sunday in the upper parking lot area, from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The Thurmont Academy of Self Defense will present a martial arts program in the small gymnasium at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, and the Elower-Sicilia Productions Dance Program will have a 3:00 p.m. program in the auditorium.

The Thurmont Grange will serve its turkey and country ham supper in the school cafeteria, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday night, September 8. Prices are: $13.00 for adults and $7.00 for ages under twelve. Carryouts are $14.00. In the auditorium at 4:30 p.m., an Open Mic Showcase of Talent by local teen performers will be held. At 6:00 p.m., the Catoctin Mountain Boys will feature musical entertainment. At 7:00 p.m., the Taylor Brown’s Elvis Tribute Show will be held.

On Saturday night, the 44th Annual Catoctin FFA Alumni Beef, Sheep & Swine Sale will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Ag Center, selling approximately 8 goats, 22 swine, 10 sheep, and 9 beef steers. Buyers are welcome and encouraged to attend.

On Sunday, September 9, activities begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Dairy Goat Show, followed by the Dairy Cattle Show.

At noon on Sunday, the Catoctin FFA Alumni Chicken Bar-B-Que will be held in the cafeteria. Prices are: $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for ages under twelve. Carryouts are $11.00. A Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Ag Center area.

In the auditorium, the Catoctin Mountain Boys will feature musical entertainment at 12:30 p.m., and the Taylor Brown’s Elvis Tribute Show will be held at 1:30 p.m. The 35th Annual Catoctin Mountain Log Sawing Contest will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Ag Center, with classes for adults and children. The 39th Annual Robert Kaas Horseshoe Pitching Contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the softball field behind the school.

Exhibits must be removed on Sunday, September 9, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Any exhibits not removed may be picked up from the school’s Agriculture Center on Tuesday, September 11, from 9:00 a.m.-noon.

By early August, the Community Show booklets can be found in local Thurmont and Emmitsburg area businesses. New residents of the community are urged to enter exhibits—and it is free to enter—and be a part of the Community Show, the largest in the State of Maryland. Please note rule and class changes to Dept. 12’s Arts, Painting & Drawing and Dept. 13’s Arts & Crafts Departments, as well as minor changes to several departments this year. Departments include: Fresh Fruits, Fresh Vegetables, Home Products Display, Canned Fruits, Canned Vegetables, Jellies & Preserves, Pickles, Meats, Baked Products, Sewing & Needlework, Flowers & Plants, Arts, Paintings & Drawings, Crafts, Photography, Corn, Small Grains and Seeds, Eggs, Nuts, Poultry & Livestock, Dairy, Goats, Hay, Junior Department and Youth Department.

Please visit the Community Show’s website for the entry exhibit list, schedule of events, and more information at: www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com.

The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show is sponsored by the Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin FFA Alumni, Maryland State Grange, and the Maryland State Agricultural Fair Board.

Competition was tough and exciting during the Kiddie Tractor Pull at the 2017 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, just one of the many fun contests offered during this much-anticipated yearly event.