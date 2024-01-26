by Helen Xia, CHS Student Writer

Groundhog Day 2024: What Will Punxsutawney Phil Say?

Groundhog Day has ascended to notable popularity, becoming both an anticipated holiday and a popular saying. It is thought that how a groundhog emerges from its burrow on February 2 determines the upcoming weather conditions: If the groundhog glimpses its shadow and scares itself back underground, then there will be six more weeks of winter. On the other hand, if the groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, then there will be an early spring.

Alongside this holiday, “Groundhog Day” has become a common idiom—largely thanks to the movie Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray—encapsulating the sensation of déjà vu, where the same situation seems to repeat itself. (Get the joke in the title now?)

Groundhog Day carries with it a fascinating backstory. In multiple cultures, the beginning of February, which falls between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, holds much societal value. For instance, Celts in Western Europe celebrated Imbolc on February 2, a festival welcoming the spring season. As Christianity circulated across the continent, Imbolc evolved into Candlemas, a religious gathering involving Christians bringing candles to church to symbolize light and warmth for the winter season.

Even during Candlemas, participants endeavored to predict the forthcoming weather. It was believed that if the sky was clear and sunny on Candlemas, then winter would persist for 40 days longer. If the day saw clouds and rain, then the end of winter was near. It may seem outlandish for there to be such extensive apprehension about the dawn of spring, but back when agriculture was the dominant moneymaker of the region, the weather reflected the health of crops and, consequently, the people.

So far, there has been no recognition of groundhogs. How did they get caught up in this? Animals began playing a role in this meteorology when Germans started populating areas formerly occupied by the Celts. Initially, they believed that animals such as the bear and the badger awoke from hibernation on February 2; if those animals observed their shadows, then six more weeks of winter would follow. When German speakers immigrated to the United States in the 18th and 19th centuries, they brought their legends to Pennsylvania, where the native groundhog substituted the other species. The groundhog, also known as the woodchuck and whistle pig, was more prevalent in this location.

The first official Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, can be credited to Clymer Freas, a regional newspaper editor, who promoted the idea to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club—a collection of businessmen and groundhog hunters. It transpired on February 2, 1887, when the first designated Punxsutawney Phil emerged from its den. Unsurprisingly, what commenced as a local tradition developed into a national festivity. Nowadays, every February 2, tens of thousands of visitors flock to Punxsutawney—a cozy town home to about 6,000 individuals—to attend Groundhog Day events.

Considering Punxsutawney Phil is an adored mascot of sorts now, it may be startling to learn that, in the earlier Groundhog Day celebrations amid the 19th century, it was customary to consume the groundhogs after their weather forecasts! Specifically, in 1887, groundhog meat was served as a specialty dish during the “Groundhog Picnic.” Don’t fret—that hasn’t happened in a while!

Although waiting each year for Punxsutawney Phil’s fateful news delivery is quite the pastime, it’s worth mentioning that his success rate isn’t the most commendable. According to the National Climatic Data Center, the groundhog is accurate only about 40 percent of the time. Moreover, Phil’s guesses are skewed highly in favor of continued winters: As of 2023, Phil has predicted 107 extended winters and merely 20 premature springs!

Regardless, the groundhog remains a treasured character, and he has inspired several similar weather prognosticators, including New York City’s Staten Island Chuck. Allegedly, since 1981, Staten Island Chuck has been right 80 percent of the time, outperforming the original Punxsutawney Phil! (Is it ever possible to surpass the original, though?)

Despite how Punxsutawney Phil is typically cited as a single entity, speculators claim there has been a lineup of groundhogs to accept this title to date—groundhogs can only live for up to 14 years in captivity, unfortunately. However, as articulated on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website, there has been one Phil kept alive by a secret “elixir of life.” Sounds pretty irrefutable to me!

As I’m writing this article, there is still no promise of what Phil’s prediction will be this year. Statistically speaking, I wager that Phil will point to another six weeks of winter—there’s an 84 percent chance I’ll be right, drawing from Phil’s previous trends. I’ll be back to see if I’m correct!