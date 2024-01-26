Do Single People Prefer Pets Over People on Valentine’s Day?

According to a Survey by AKC Pet Insurance, They Do!

A survey conducted by AKC Pet Insurance in 2023 surveyed 1,000 dog and cat owners in America. The study found that 55 percent of single Americans prefer to stay at home with their dog or cat than to go out for Valentine’s Day!

Not too shocking, considering our furry friends love us unconditionally, even if we are grumpy; are always happy to see us; don’t talk back; don’t judge us; never argue with us on what to watch on TV; and, let’s face it, they are just more fun to cuddle.

The survey also found that 46 percent of single pet owners prefer to date someone who owns a dog or a cat. Not surprisingly, 55 percent of those surveyed said they would not want to date someone who dislikes dogs or cats. One in five respondents who were in a relationship said they would more prefer to spend time with their pets than their partners, with one in four stating they would rather cuddle with their pets than their partners.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), pet purchases are one of the fastest-growing areas of spending on Valentine’s Day. From 2010 to 2020, people purchasing gifts for their pets grew from 17 percent to 27 percent, translating into an increase from $450 million dollars spent to $1.7 billion.

According to Rover.com, 85 percent of people surveyed said they will spend up to $50 on Valentine’s Day gifts for their dogs—one in three of those people said that amount was the same amount they will spend on a partner. In addition, 25 percent of people stated that they will take their dog on a date on Valentine’s Day.

The survey also concluded that pets take the top spot with couples, too, with many couples preferring to plan dates that involve their pets, such as a hike or a walk in the park, and that these activities can help couples strengthen their relationship bond.