Fort Ritchie’s Bass Fishing Tournament Results

Guy Swormley of Williamsport, Maryland, won the annual Fort Ritchie Community Center Bass Fishing Tournament, held on September 19, 2020, at the Fort Ritchie Community Center in Cascade. Guy Swormley reeled in a 16¾-inch bass to take the top honors in the adult division. William Trovinger of Sabilllasville, age six, won the youth division with a 13-inch bass.

Brehon Sweeny of Hagerstown earned second-place honors in the adult division, with Jason Day of Baltimore taking third place. Dominic Wade of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, age 17, finished second in the youth division.

The Community Center traditionally hosts two bass tournaments on Lake Royer each year; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring event was canceled this year. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites is the primary sponsor of the annual events.

Proceeds from the tournament support the programs and events offered by the Fort Ritchie Community Center.

For more information, please visit the website at www.thefrcc.org.

Pictured are: (top) Guy Swormley, winner of the Fort Ritchie Community Center Bass Fishing Tournament, with Janet Sweeny, general manager of Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, which sponsors the annual event; (bottom left) Brehon Sweeney; (bottom right) Dominic Wade. Not pictured: youth winner, William Trovinger.