Wayside Exhibits in Emmitsburg Give Visitors Snapshots of History

Blair Garrett

Emmitsburg is nationally recognized for its rich fire history, with the National Fire Academy, FEMA, and the annual Fallen Firefighters memorial all within town limits. The four additional Wayside exhibits added this year push the town further toward its goal of a historic walking tour for visitors.

The new exhibits added include Vigilant Hose Company, the Great Fire of 1863, Chronicle Press, and the Carriage House Inn. Mayor Don Briggs held a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of each of the new exhibits, while also shedding some light on the history behind each location.

Emmitsburg now has a total of seven Wayside exhibits, each with a beautifully designed collage of the historic beginnings of their respective exhibits. The four new pieces are a very walkable distance from each other, allowing visitors to see much of what Emmitsburg has to offer in a quick and easy trip.

The town plans to have a total of 12 exhibits to complete its tour, encapsulating everything that defines Emmitsburg. You can find the new Wayside signs along the town square and down South Seton Avenue.

(above) Cliff Shriner stands with Mayor Don Briggs to unveil the Vigilant Hose Company Wayside exhibit.

(left) The Carriage House Inn Wayside exhibit is the town’s seventh on its walking tour.