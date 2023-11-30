Fort Ritchie Continues Its Revival

Deb Abraham Spalding

Ritchie Revival’s John Krumpotich was pleased to announce that the new Nisei Gallery on Fort Ritchie is now open in one of the finger buildings.

“Every time we turn the lights on in a building that has been dormant for 25 years, it renews the excitement,” said Krumpotich.

Visitors can’t help but notice the long line of identical buildings, set along the main street that is straight ahead upon entering the former Army base’s gate. Krumpotich said they’ve started a new “finger building” project that is a combination of boutique apartments, overnight rentals, and small commercial shops.

He said renovations and leasing are going faster than they thought they would. The salon is open, an automotive shop is opening on January 1, and two additional buildings are leased with businesses coming soon.

Fall on the Fort wrapped up with Fall Fest. This event was entertaining for everyone, with arm wrestling competitions, pumpkins, hayrides, bands, and tours of the museum and gallery.

There is plenty to see at the Ritchie History Museum and the new Nisei Art Gallery. Stop by soon or call Ritchie Revival at 301-241-2009 for leasing information.

The new Nisei Gallery is open for shoppers on Fort Ritchie in Cascade.

Photo by Deb Abraham Spalding