Emmitsburg Community Pool Scheduled to Open

The Emmitsburg Community Pool will be opening July 3, 2020 from 12 noon to 7:00 p.m. It will remain open every day, as long as permitted to do so, until Labor Day. From July 3 -17, 2020 the pool will only be open to Emmitsburg residents in the 21727 zip code on a first-come first-served basis due to the max occupancy restrictions set by the State. The max occupancy at any time is 111 persons. The situation will be re-evaluated to see if the pool can be opened to non-21727 zip code the week of July 17th. No season passes will be sold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Social distancing remains in effect even inside the pool. Face masks are not required, but encouraged. Please be mindful if you have an underlying health condition. The pool will be sanitized before opening and temporarily closed for sanitizing from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. every day. During that time, no one will be permitted in the pool or in the bathhouse. Please check the Facebook page and website for ongoing updates.