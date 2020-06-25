Woodsboro Bank Welcomes Crystal Wiles and Announces Michelle Green’s Promotion

Woodsboro Bank is pleased to announce that Crystal Wiles has joined the team as Vice President and Controller. Ms. Wiles has over 30 years in the financial services industry with experience in finance, accounting and strategic planning. Most recently, Ms. Wiles was the Chief Financial Officer at Frederick County Bank.

“With her banking expertise and love for our great community, Crystal is a perfect fit with us as we continue to move forward in being the local community bank of Frederick,” said Steve Heine, President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank.

Ms. Wiles is a native of the Frederick community. She received her A.A. degree in Accounting from Frederick Community College and her B.S. degree in Finance from Mount Saint Mary’s College. She serves on the board of the Frederick County Humane Society.

Michelle Green has been promoted to Vice President of Risk Management and Financial Officer. Ms. Green joined Woodsboro Bank in June of 2018 as an Accounting Specialist. Ms. Green expanded her role to being named the Bank’s Controller in 2019. Ms. Green has over 25 years’ experience in the banking industry involving the branch banking, accounting, operations, and risk management.

Ms. Green attended Towson State University receiving a B.S. in Business Administration and Finance. Also, she has her CAMS and CBAP certifications. She has an active membership with the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC (ACAMS) and volunteers with her children’s school athletic events in Hanover, PA.