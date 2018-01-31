EMMITSBURG AMBULANCE COMPANY Merges to Become Part of VIGILANT HOSE COMPANY

by Deb Abraham Spalding

At a combined meeting of all available Emmitsburg Volunteer Ambulance Company (EVAC) and Vigilant Hose Company (VHC) members at Vigilant Hose Company’s Station 6 on Tuesday evening, December 12, 2017, the signing of merger documentation, in which the Emmitsburg Volunteer Ambulance Company became a part of the Vigilant Hose Company, took place. This followed the signing of merger documentation by EVAC leadership members that authorized the transfer of all assets and liabilities to the VHC. The VHC was represented by the Law Offices of Michael H. Delauter, while EVAC was represented by Ian Bartman of Offutt & Kurman.

Following a presentation by the VHC Attorney Michael Delauter, EVAC and VHC membership, together and unanimously, approved the action, thus exceeding the required two-thirds membership vote.

The merger documents stipulated that the legal transfer would take place at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2018. At the stroke of midnight, during EVAC’s New Year’s Eve Bingo at the Activities Building on Creamery Road in Emmitsburg, the crowd of approximately 350 people had more to celebrate than just the new year 2018. As they burst into cheer at midnight, it was to celebrate the new year and the merger. Earlier that night, in a different part of the same facility, a party was held during the final hours of VHC’s Six of Hearts fundraiser. Tickets were drawn every ten minutes until a winner was finally pulled at 10:00 p.m. The name Barbara Berg was drawn and the card behind number 45 revealed the 6 of Hearts. Barbara became the lucky winner of the $54,000 cumulative jackpot.

The New Year’s Eve Bingo and the Six of Hearts fundraisers are perfect examples of the new stronger volunteer force working together for one unified organization. “It’s a win-win situation,” shared Mary Lou Little, former president of EVAC, “I can’t emphasize how well it’s working. It’s the greatest thing ever! It made Emmitsburg stronger than it’s ever been. We’re all so proud.”

VHC president Frank Davis expressed a similar sentiment, “The biggest thing is that it was the right thing to do for both organizations, overall, and it was the right thing to do for the community. The merger strengthened the community in emergency responses. It’s taken two groups of talented individuals and put together one of the best emergency services organizations in the state.”

As with all volunteer organizations, the need for funds to drive the mission is vital. In addition to a new Six of Hearts fundraiser that is ongoing until a winner is drawn in 2018, the VHC hosts bingo every Wednesday afternoon in the Activities Building, with games starting at 1:00 p.m., as well as every Friday evening, with games starting at 6:50 p.m. Food is available to participants and the general public for eat-in or take-out during these games.

The VHC’s annual Spring Fling event will be held at a new location this May: at the Company’s Activity Building, located on Creamery Road in Emmitsburg.

Spring Fling will be held May 19, 2018, with winners drawn from noon-5:00 p.m. See their advertisement on page 14 for more details and ticket information.

Pictured from left are: (standing) Vicki Long, EVAC secretary and Mary Lou Little, EVAC president; (seated) Tom Vaughn, VHC assistant secretary; Steve Valentine, VHC secretary; Frank Davis, VHC president; Mike Delauter, VHC Company attorney; and Steve Hollinger, VHC treasurer.