Catoctin High School’s 50th Anniversary Activities Begin

Happy 50th Anniversary Catoctin High School Cougars! This milestone as a school is extremely important and that is why CHS’s Student Government Association (SGA) will be hosting several special activities specifically for our alumni. On October 5, 2018, at 4:30 p.m., the Catoctin SGA wishes to invite all alumni to the school’s cafeteria for an informal meet and greet reception followed by a tour of the high school as it is today. Take a peek and see how much our school has changed and how much it has stayed the same. These tours will be led by student government members. The reception beforehand will provide light refreshments to alumni and allow classmates to socialize .There will be yearbooks, trophies, hundreds of pictures and other memorabilia on display. This event is open to all alumni from 1969 all the way to 2018.

Another special surprise for this year’s Homecoming: the SGA members are bringing back Catoctin’s Spirit Week Homecoming Parade!

Several of Catoctin’s clubs will be entering floats, cars and trucks, and displaying the ultimate in school spirit. The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. and follows a route from the American Legion at 8 Park Lane in Thurmont to Catoctin High School at 14745 Sabillasville Road. Please note that only one lane will be open for the parade, which will be the right lane heading northbound on Water Street. At the end of the parade, the floats will be judged and awarded cash prizes.

Then, at 7:00 p.m., Catoctin’s Homecoming game will begin! We are hoping that our alumni are proud of what we have become.

At halftime (when victory is only a matter of time) we’ll be announcing our Homecoming Court; prince and princesses from the ninth, tenth and eleventh grades, and our King and Queen Seniors. Keeping with tradition, they will be escorted onto the field by their family members.

The SGA is also taking orders for special 50th Anniversary t-shirts. They make a great gift for your favorite Cougar! The price for a t-shirt is $15. They are available in an assortment of colors and sizes. For any additional inquiries about shirts, please contact Mrs. Kathleen Herrmann at Catoctin High School via Kathleen.Herrmann@fcps.org, or call 240-236-8141 (leave a message).

We hope to see you at the alumni reception at 4:30, the parade at 6 and the game at 7. Thanks for supporting your hometown team!