Business Briefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

.The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of US 15) — Under construction.

Gettysburg Smoothie (5 E. Main St.) — Opened May 22.

Seton Village — The applicant is seeking planning commission approval of a subdivision plat to convert two condominium units into two recorded lots. The planning commission approved the plan unanimously, and the plan is awaiting signatures.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — An updated improvement plan has been submitted and reviewed.

Christ Community Church (Creamery Road) — The site plan for review has been approved. The improvement plan is pending.

Mount St. Mary’s University E Wing Improvements (South Seton Avenue) — They are awaiting signatures.

St. Joseph Church (North Seton Avenue) — The planning commission unanimously approved the improvement plan for the installation of a ramp that meets ADA standards.

Emmit Ridge — The town engineer and town staff are reviewing the sketch plat. There is an ongoing discussion regarding the setback requirements. The Board of Appeals received the application for variance on May 28.

Penny Mart — Town staff has had an initial meeting with the owner. The town is awaiting the zoning permit application.

Development Pipeline/Applicant Interest

Frailey Property Annexation — A potential developer is interested in developing the portion of the property within the town boundary before annexing and developing the rest of the property.

Rodney McNair Property Annexation — Town staff is awaiting an annexation application.