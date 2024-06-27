The News from Sabillasville in 1915

Submitted by Joan Bittner Fry

Here are some news items from Sabillasville from 1915. I wonder how they might be reported on social media today.

July 13, 1915

Ross Brown has completed his new barn.

Rev. M.L. Firor, who has been at the hospital for five weeks, is able to preach again.

George Small has opened a boarding house in the brick house known as the A. H Anders home.

Guy Eby, who was at the Frederick city hospital for the past ten weeks with typhoid fever, has returned home.

Rev. Firor’s son, Whitmore, goes to Frederick every Friday to take violin lessons.

Mrs. Alice Working is erecting a new dwelling. Wm. E. Bentzel is doing the carpenter work.

Children’s Day service was held in the Reformed church Sunday with a good attendance.

The Reformed church has been made new inside by painting, murescoing, and other improvements.

Amos Ferguson who has been confined to his room for the past nine weeks with typhoid fever is now out.

The wheat crop was an average one. The corn looks promising, Fruit will be in abundance throughout the valley.

Mrs. Dorothy H. Pryor’s funeral took place near Foxville. She was in her 89th year.

C. C. Pryor, who fell on the ice last Christmas day, has not fully recovered yet. He walks with crutches. His leg was injured. He is a very heavy man, weighing 300 pounds. He is not able to lie down at night but sits in a chair ever since the fall.

July 20, 1915

Mary, daughter of Samuel A. Arnsparger, went to Baltimore a few days ago to visit her sister, Nora Chenoweth. After there a day or two, she died suddenly. Her body was brought home on Monday and buried on Wednesday.

The automobile fever is running at about 110 degrees. The usual number that pass through Sabillasville on Sunday is an average of 70. Last Sunday, 81 passed through here. This travel is wearing out our macadamized road between here and Blue Ridge Summit.

Earl Eby is planning to build a dwelling on land he purchased from C.N. Stem.

Jesse Poole is under Dr. Mentzer’s hands for treatment of an injured eye.

An unusual thing with the housekeepers this summer, at which they rejoice, is the failure of the fly crop.

Josiah Wilhide, who was confined to his room the past eight months, died Monday. He was helpless all these months. Funeral in Thurmont.

The Reformed church will hold its annual picnic August 21 in Mrs. Pryor’s grove.

September 1, 1915

The enterprising men of the town are oiling the streets, which is quite an improvement. Sabillasville is an old town but it’s always up to date.

Miss Nellie Rouzer has just returned to Baltimore after spending several weeks with her sister, Mrs. D. O Harbaugh.

The farmers are complaining very much of the potato rot. One farmer lost about a thousand bushels.

Peter Harbaugh and M. Sheffer of Fairfield spent Sunday in town calling on their friends.

Joseph Smith, formerly of this place, who has been living in Oregon for the past fifty years, is on a visit here. He expects to spend several weeks in this neighborhood.

A new telegraph office was recently built here by the W.M.Ry. (Western Maryland Railway). It is in charge of three operators, each working eight hours.

Jesse Poole, who was recently graduated from the business school in Waynesboro will take charge of the commercial department in the high school at Thurmont next week.

Prospects for large porkers are good as usual.

Owing to the fire blight, the apple crop is very light across the valley.