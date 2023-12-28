Business Briefs

Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Groundbreaking for this project was held last month.

Village Liquors & Plaza Inn (Silo Hill Parkway) — A preconstruction meeting is pending.

Seton Village — The forest conservation and delineation applications were received, and town staff are reviewing them.

Emmitsburg Distillery (East Emmitsburg Industrial Park II Lot 4) — Town staff are reviewing the site plan and improvement plan applications. Staff are waiting for the applicant’s response to their comments. The planning commission reviewed the application last month.

Development Pipeline/ Applicant Interest

Frailey Property Annexation — The DRB Group has expressed interest in developing this property with single-family homes/duplexes.

Emmit Ridge — The DRB Group has expressed interest in developing this property with single-family homes.

Rodney McNair Property Annexation — Town staff is awaiting an annexation application.