Start 2020 with 20/20 Vision

A Vision Board Workshop will be held for business professionals at the Thurmont Bar & Grill at 10 E. Main Street in Thurmont on January 7, 2020, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There is a $25.00 fee to participate.

For questions about the workshop, contact Mary Ellen Mitchell at me@allowmeconsulting.com.