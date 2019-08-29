Town Hall Report Thurmont

AUGUST 2019 Meeting

Town Launches Automated Speed Monitoring System

With the start of the new school year, the Town of Thurmont has launched its new automated speed monitoring program in an effort to slow traffic around schools. Vehicles traveling more than 12 mph over the speed limit will be photographed and the vehicle owners sent citations in the mail. The automated systems will be active Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following school zones: Thurmont Primary School—Portions of East Main Street (RT. 77) located within one half-mile radius of the school; Thurmont Elementary School—Portions of East Main Street (Rt.77) located within one half-mile radius of the school; Thurmont Middle School—Portions of East Main Street (Rt.77) located within one half-mile radius of the school; Catoctin High School—Portions of North Church Street (Rt.550) located within one half-mile radius of the school.

The citations carry a $40 fine and no points.

Thurmont Turning Purple

The Thurmont Addictions Commission will be festooning Mechanicstown Park with purple ribbons and changing some of the town lighting to purple in an effort to raise awareness about substance abuse in town and reduce drug-related deaths and overdoses. The commission will also be selling purple light bulbs, T-shirts, and wrist bands to raise money to fight addiction.

Contract Awarded For Street Paving

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners awarded a $42,400 to American Asphalt in Baltimore to pave Center Street and Park Lane.