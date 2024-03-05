Thurmont’s Masonic Lodge Offering Two Scholarship Awards

Since 1995, Thurmont Masons have awarded scholarships worth over $100,000 to area students! Scholarships are available to all graduating high school level seniors from a Maryland State accredited public, private, and/or homeschool program who reside within the Catoctin High School district boundaries. The “Mary and Robert Remsberg Memorial Scholarship” is worth up to $5,000, and The “Bernhard Cohen Memorial Scholarship” is worth $2,500.

Applications will be judged upon the following criteria in order of importance: (1) Participation and leadership roles in community and/or school activities; (2) Content of a personal resume; (3) Academic record and/or special achievements; (4) Need for financial assistance; (5) Evaluation by school official and/or mentor; (6) Organization, appearance, and completeness of the application.

Scholarship application forms are available at the Catoctin High School Guidance Office and the Thurmont Public Library. Interested students must complete an application and return it to the location where it was obtained on or before April 30, 2024. The successful applicant and their family will be invited to Acacia Lodge’s Annual Strawberry Festival in June for the presentation of the scholarship.

Questions regarding the application should be directed to Acacia Masonic Lodge No. 155, Attn: Scholarship Committee via the Lodge website at thurmontmasons.com.