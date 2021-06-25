Thurmont Welcomes Two Businesses

Courtesy Photos

(above) The Town of Thurmont welcomed KTS Mental Health Group to 5 B East Main Street, Thurmont on June 19 (from left): (front row) Thurmont Commissioner Bill Buehrer, Dr. Natasha Smith (Licensed Psychologist), Christian Adams, Caleb Adams, Olivia Adams, CEO Chris Adams, Chris’s wife Misty Adams, Chief Financial Officer Keith Boring; (back row) Thurmont Commissioner Wayne Hooper, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird, Chris Adams Jr., Chief Operating Office Cynthia Covington Boring, Licensed Counselor Cheryl Back, & Licensed Clinical Social Worker Montana Love. For more information on Key Therapeutic Solutions, visit www.ktsmentalhealth.com.

The Town of Thurmont welcomed Cuddles Cat Rescue to their new location at 3 East Main Street, Thurmont on June 19 (from left): Joan, Linda, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird, Thurmont Commissioners Wayne Hooper & Bill Buehrer; (center) President Michelle Shaw, and Founder, Karen Kinnaird; (the right on sidewalk) Dawn and Kim. For more information on Cuddles Cat Rescue, visit www.cuddlescatrescue.com.