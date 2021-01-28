Thurmont Little League Winter Happenings

Thurmont Little League (TLL) has stayed busy during its brief offseason. When the fall season ended, construction immediately began on improvements around the complex. The most noticeable difference is the addition of TLL’s new sign at the entrance just off Westview Drive. This sign was made possible by several local sponsors and was a 100-percent donation to the league. Another major improvement was new fencing for the bullpen areas, which was also made possible by a donation from Long Fence Company. The league is extremely grateful for these generous donations to help spruce things up. Finally, the work on the Minor and Major League fields to improve playing conditions is nearly complete. Despite some small delays during the December snowstorm, sod was laid down and things are on track for both fields to be up and ready for the start of the spring season.

Registrations opened on January 1 for the upcoming season. Players from ages 4-13 are now able to register for the appropriate division, from T-ball all the way up through Intermediate. If you still have a credit remaining on your account from the canceled 2020 season, you can apply it to this year’s registration. Registration will close on February 21, so don’t miss out. Visit www.TLLBaseball.com today!

Thurmont Little League is seeking volunteers for the upcoming season, including managers, coaches, team moms, and umpires. These are great opportunities for retirees looking to give back to the community with their free time, parents with flexible work schedules due to COVID-19, or even high school students looking to fulfill their community services hours. The league offers various types of training opportunities, including free umpire clinics. If you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to the league at theTLLnetwork@gmail.com.

Finally, don’t forget that spirit wear is available for these colder months. Hooded sweatshirts, long sleeve t-shirts, and wool beanies are all still available in many sizes. Additionally, a limited supply of Thurmont Little League logo masks is available in youth and adult sizes. Check out the league page on Facebook or contact them via email for more information. Thurmont Little League can’t wait to see everyone at the fields soon!