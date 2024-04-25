Thurmont Little League Kicks Off 73rd Season

Alisha Yocum

Despite the weather not being particularly conducive to baseball, Thurmont Little League (TLL) families and local community members gathered for a great day of baseball at Opening Day on Saturday, April 6, to mark the beginning of the 2024 season.

The spirit of America’s beloved pastime prevailed as a large American flag flew proudly above the field, courtesy of Big Hook Crane & Rigging, setting the perfect ambiance for Opening Day.

TLL President Alex Kline led the ceremony, which included the announcement of all the baseball players, from T-ball through the Majors Divisions—a total of 252 players!

The ceremony continued with traditions like the Little League pledge; the volunteer pledge, led by Chief Armstrong from the Thurmont Police Department; the presentation of colors by the Cub Scout Pack 270; and, of course, the ceremonial first pitch.

This year, TLL selected Craig Mayne, owner of Ace Hardware, to do the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Mayne has been a huge supporter of the league; he donated first aid kits to every team this year.

As the players and families battled the blistering winds, the celebrations concluded with the singing of the National Anthem by Allie Bryant, a freshman at Catoctin High School.

Festivities continued throughout the day, with the Baltimore Orioles Bird and Keyote from the Frederick Keys stopping by to take pictures with fans. Food trucks were also on-site, as well as local community businesses and organizations.

TLL would like to thank all of the 2024 season sponsors: 10 Tavern, Acacia Lodge No.155, Ace Hardware/Cousins Hardware Inc., Amber Hill Therapy Centers, American Legion Edwin C Creeger Jr. Post 168, Catoctin Dental, Catoctin Wildlife and Preserve, Center of Life Chiropractic, CF Kerns Trucking LLC, DJ’s Glass & Mirror Inc., David W. Coblentz Trucking, Davisystems LLC, Emmitsburg Glass Company, G&S Electric, Gateway Automotive, Hessong Bridge Contractors LLC, J&B Real Estate –Elle Smith, Keilholtz Trucking Services Inc., Kelco Plumbing & Backhoe Service LLC, Kline’s Plumbing LLC, Land Care, Mick’s Plumbing & Heating, Mission Property Services LLC, Mother Seton School, PJ’s Roofing Inc., Roy Rogers, Senior Benefit Services Inc., South Mountain, Collision & Auto Center, Staub’s Custom Woodworks, Inked, T-Mobile, The Dirty Dawg, Thurmont AMVETS Post 7, Thurmont Childcare, Thurmont Kountry Kitchen, Tim’s Garage, Tommy West Memorial Fund, Tyrian Lodge 205, Vinores Financial Services, and Woodsboro Bank.

Cub Scout Pack 270 presents the colors during the Thurmont Little League Opening Day.

Allie Bryant sings the National Anthem during the Thurmont Little League Opening Day Ceremony.