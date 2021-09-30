Thurmont Little League Fall Happenings

Ryan Tokar, Thurmont Little League

Thurmont Little League (TLL) is well underway with its largest fall season to date. This season saw 193 total registrations, up from the previous high of 148 last year. It is wonderful to see more and more children from the surrounding community coming out to participate and learn the game of baseball. Just four years ago, the fall total was a mere 96 players.

Now, we are proud to support five T-ball, four instructional (coach pitch), five minors, four majors, and an intermediate team. This is not only impressive from a number’s standpoint, but the fact that the teams are also extremely competitive is an extraordinary feat. It would not be possible without a tremendous network of volunteers and support from the local community.

Along with a new season, came the election of a new board of directors for 2021-2022. TLL would like to welcome Robbie Nash as the new president of the league. Robbie spent many years as a manager in the T-ball/instructional divisions, also serving as a vice president of those leagues. He has also been extremely hands-on in creating signage, uniforms, and spiritwear for the league, as well as maintaining social media. He will also continue to manage a team in the minors division.

Other newly elected board members include: Jeff Kuhn, who moved from vice president of minors to league vice president; Darryl Dextradeur, vice president of minors; Kaitlin Nash, vice president of instructional/T-ball; Nikki Hahn, director of sponsorships/uniforms; and Nicole Tyler, head of field maintenance.

As the new members settle into their roles, we cannot forget to thank our outgoing board members who made so many wonderful contributions to the league over the years. Keith Myers, in his second run with TLL, served as a manager, vice president, and spent the last few years as league president. John Code was also a manager, league vice president, and master scheduler. Kathleen Davis and Joey Youngerman also spent many years in their positions of sponsorships/uniforms and vice president of T-ball/instructional. Last, but not least, is P.J. Nicholson, whose contributions to field maintenance led to his name being immortalized on our minors (Nicholson) field. The league is grateful to each of you for your many years of service.

In addition to baseball, the league has many other events and fun activities planned for the remainder of the fall.

Team and individual pictures will take place in late September. This is normally reserved for the spring season, but due to the overwhelming numbers, it is being offered this fall season as well.

A movie night will be taking place, featuring the classic baseball film, The Sandlot. Players, families, and the community are invited to pull up a chair on the outfield grass and grab a bag of popcorn for a fun evening for the whole family. And, finally, plans are in the making for some fun Halloween activities at the ball fields.

For more information on Thurmont Little League, please follow the league on Facebook or visit the league website at www.tllbaseball.com.