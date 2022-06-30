Thurmont Carnivals are community staple

Blair Garrett

Rain or shine, the Thurmont carnivals are always a good time. June is an exciting month. You lose the brisk mornings, the temperature cranks up, and school is out for all of the kids.

June is especially exciting in Thurmont, with not one, but two, carnivals coming to town, giving people a much-needed injection of fun and excitement to start off their summer.

The Thurmont Community Ambulance Company’s annual carnival kicked off at the beginning of June without a hitch. With four days of beautiful weather and tons of great games, sunshine, rides, and bingo, it was almost impossible not to have a great time.

And, who can forget the fireworks! An event more than a millennium old, fireworks are still as captivating today as they were in ancient times. Thurmont Ambulance’s fireworks kicked off just as the light in the sky dimmed, and the finale was a sight to behold. Thurmont Ambulance Company’s Lowman Keeney said, “Our carnival was very successful this year with a gorgeous week and fireworks.”

The Annual Thurmont Firemen’s Carnival at the Guardian Hose Company Carnival grounds powered its way through some stormy weather, but that didn’t dampen the moods of excited families.

Despite some rain delays, the food was coming out hot, spirits were high, and the kids swarmed to the carnival attractions like bees to honey as soon as the clouds parted.

The Firemen’s Carnival is always highlighted by one of the most anticipated parades in Frederick County. And, for the first time since 2019, fire trucks, ambulances, and community members took to the streets to celebrate.

There was loud music, cheering, banners, and a whole lot of fun getting to see all the different people stroll through the main drag in Thurmont.

Good food and good music make for good times, and there’s been no better place to find it throughout the years than the Thurmont carnivals.

Cover Photo: Patty Phillips’ granddaughter, Lydia, holds up her winnings from the goldfish game at the Thurmont Carnival!

A brave rider takes on the infamous mechanical bull at the Thurmont Community Ambulance Company Carnival.

The kids coaster is one of the most popular rides for kids attending their first carnival or their tenth carnival.

A family takes a fun spin on the Merry-Go-Round.

A duo of carnival-goers race to blast a target with water with the hopes to win a stuffed animal.

Kids take a fun spin on the Scrambler.

Two boys shoot for a chance to win hermit crabs.

Guests flock to food stands as the carnival grounds open.

People line the streets to see the much-anticipated Guardian Hose Company Fireman’s Parade.

A group of kids are midair in one of the most adrenaline-pumping rides at the carnival.

The spinning swings are packed with kids looking for some high-flying fun.

Photos by Blair Garrett