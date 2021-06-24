SpringFest—A Success at Catoctin View Church

A wonderful SpringFest event was held over the Memorial Day weekend at the Catoctin View Church. The two-day event in memory of our fallen Heroes was attended by many Thurmont families. Mayor John Kinnaird gave the welcome.

The Catoctin View Church provided activities such as bounce houses, inflatables, foam machines, a 150-foot slip ‘n’ slide, snow cones, a reptile display, pony rides, a yard sale, an antique car display, and free food for guests.

“This was an opportunity to come out of the house and enjoy the outdoors after a year of not being able to,” said Alvin Payne, Bible Worker for the church.

“It was the first large event post-pandemic in Thurmont that I enjoyed volunteering for,” said Children’s Ministry Director Tina Gagliardi.

The Catoctin View Church is committed to making the SpringFest a yearly event, and adding more activities to it, reminding others that the church is fully open to serve all families in the area.

“We are here to help in any way we can,” said, John Bennet, Vietnam Veteran and First Elder of the church.

Alvin Payne helps Jay T. navigate the largest slip-n-slide foam attraction in Thurmont.