Seton Avenue Barber Company Opens

James Rada, Jr.

Don’t be surprised if you missed the opening of the Seton Avenue Barber Company in Emmitsburg. Paula Socks was able to open her new business in one month.

Socks is a familiar name to many residents of Emmitsburg. She cut hair at another business in town for two-and-a-half years.

“I left for four months, but I realized I missed the town,” Socks said. “It has the most genuine and kind people I’ve ever met.”

When she decided she wanted to return to Emmitsburg, she saw the space available and started planning her comeback to town.

She had a lot of what she needed. Her son deals in antique furniture, so she was able to get a couple pieces from him, such as an antique buffet that now serves as her counter. Other things like a barber chair and waiting seats, she was able to order quickly online.

“Things fell into my lap very quickly, and we opened in 30 days, which is very quickly,” she said.

The shop opened on November 13, 2023. The only hiccup she found was that by the time she opened, a lot of people had already had their hair cut for the holidays.

Although Socks lives in Hagerstown, she is happy to be back in Emmitsburg. During the four months she was away, she worked as a military barber in Thurmont.

“I like the people here, and it’s a bit slower pace than Hagerstown or Frederick,” she said.

As word gets out about the shop being open, she is seeing some of her former customers, as well as new walk-ins.

Socks has been doing hair for 30 years. “I give a really nice haircut at a fair price.”

That price is $16.00, although women’s hair is a bit more because they tend to have more of it. She also does Veteran’s haircuts for a donation, if they let her know they are a Veteran.

The Seton Avenue Barber Company is located at 130 S. Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Photo of Paula Socks by Deb Abraham Spalding