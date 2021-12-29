Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Welcome Catoctin’s Closet to Thurmont

A ribbon-cutting was held on Saturday, December 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Catoctin’s Closet, located at 12 East Main Street in Thurmont. Catoctin’s Closet is a retail store with handmade gifts and goodies by local artists and crafters, along with commercial products for the home and clothing. Thurmont welcomes Catoctin’s Closet!
