Maryland Workforce Development Career Fair Held

Deb Abraham Spalding

The Maryland Workforce Development Division partnered with several agencies and businesses to provide a career fair on January 11, 2022, at the Thurmont Event Complex.

At the career fair, employers were seeking part-time, remote, and full-time job applicants, and applicants were looking for great opportunities.

Theresa Mena, the regional business solutions consultant with the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Workforce Development said, “There’s a great turnout. I’m thankful to Thurmont Ambulance for making the facility available, so we can support our employers in their quest to find job seekers. My goal [for the career fair] is to provide the bridge so employers can find applicants they’re looking for.”

“If you’re looking for a job or job applicants, don’t forget to register yourself, or your business, in the Maryland Workforce Exchange, so we can help connect you with opportunities. That’s the first step in transforming your life,” Mena explained.

Yolanda Faust with Rutters (will be located along Route 15 where Shamrock used to be) said she was looking for “retail, as well as food service team members with first, second, and third shift availability starting out at $16.00 per hour.”

Brian Fitzsimmons, Facility Administrator on TJ Drive at DaVita, a dialysis company, was looking for nurses and techs in a full-time capacity. DaVita has three clinics in Frederick (Thomas Johnson Drive, Golden Mile, Ballenger Creek), as well as Carroll County, Westminster, Mt. Airy, and Hagerstown.

Thelma Lehmann, Human Resources Administrator with the Frederick YMCA, was looking for childcare, youth center, and aquatics applicants.

Brittney Rowse with Structural, LLC, located in Thurmont, was seeking full-time applicants at the fair.

The Flood Department out of Mt. Airy performs emergency water removal services and was seeking full-time applicants.

Jodee Rudy of In-home Health Care was hiring full- and part-time 24-hour in-home caregivers to work in Frederick, Washington, and Carroll Counties.

Lexie with NVR said, “I’m hiring for manufacturing laborers to build houses.” See the NVR advertisement on page 12 of this edition of The Catoctin Banner to learn how to apply.

Other vendors at the fair included Frederick County Public Schools, Frederick Health, Amazon, Western Maryland Hospital Center, Frederick Police, and more.

Participants signed up online in the Maryland Workforce Exchange. By attending the career fair, it counts as a reemployment activity for the applicant.

James Marchinke is a Maryland State employment rep, covering Garrett, Frederick, Allegheny, and Washington Counties, helping Veterans get employed. He partnered with the Maryland Workforce Exchange to reach Veterans seeking employment.

Marchinke reminded us, “A resume won’t get you a job, a resume will get you an interview. It’s up to the applicant to sell themselves at the interview.”

Job seekers visit with employers during the career fair.