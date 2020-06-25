Los Amigos Opens This Month in Thurmont

James Rada, Jr.

COVID-19 may have halted progress in turning the old Pizza Hut on Frederick Road into Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant, but owner Roberto Joaquin says he expects his new Mexican restaurant to open this month.

“Everything slowed down so much with the pandemic, but we expect to open in July,” Joaquin said.

Los Amigos—Spanish for “friends”—will bring authentic Mexican dishes to Thurmont for lunch and dinner. Joaquin likes to say his restaurants are “where good friends meet and eat.” Besides the typical beef and chicken choices, you will also find seafood, chorizo, and vegetarian options.

Although Joaquin lives in Hagerstown, where the original Los Amigos is located, he has visited Thurmont multiple times with family and friends to see places like the Catoctin Zoo or the state and national parks.

“It’s a really friendly town,” he said. “I really enjoy it.”

So, when he started looking for a second restaurant location, he found another reason to visit Thurmont.

Work crews have been refinishing the interior of the old Pizza Hut to give it a Mexican feel. Besides tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, you will find molcajete (which includes cactus leaves in its ingredients), chimichangas, fajitas, steaks, and more.

“I like to focus my restaurants on the family,” Joaquin said. “I want them to be able to come in, sit down, eat, and have a good time.”

During dinner, adults can enjoy specialty drinks, and afterward, everyone can enjoy Mexican desserts: flan, fried ice cream, churros, choco chimichangas, or xango.

The original restaurant on Burhans Boulevard in Hagerstown has been very successful, and Joaquin will bring all the lessons he learned with that site to make the Thurmont restaurant just as successful.

The restaurant at 205 Frederick Road will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For more information, call 301-271-8888.