Lewistown Ruritan Club Presents the Ruritan Forever Award to Two Members

At the November dinner/meeting at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, Lewistown Ruritan President Greg Warner presented Harold Staley and Richard Baseley the Ruritan Forever Award.

A Ruritan Forever Award helps solidify the future of the Ruritan Organization and recognizes members for their contributions toward the goals and achievements of the local organization. Harold Staley was recognized primarily for his organization and scheduling of the annual Lewistown Ruritan Golf Tournament for more than 20 years. This was one of the main fundraisers for the Ruritan and the funds derived from these tournaments were used to provide scholarships for the local students.

Richard Baseley was recognized for his participation in the annual Lewistown Ruritan Chicken BBQs for countless years, which are a mainstay for the Lewistown Ruritan Club. Richard was usually the first one to arrive at each BBQ and could be counted on to ensure a successful event.

The Lewistown Ruritan President Greg Warner also announced the annual donations provided by the club to the following organizations: the Thurmont Food Bank, 4-H Therapeutic Riding, Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department, Team Hope, Lewistown Elementary School PTA, Catoctin High School Safe and Sane, and the Lewistown United Methodist Church Women’s Group. These donations were made possible through the funds from the Lewistown Ruritan’s famous chicken barbeques.

The Lewistown Ruritan Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the Lewistown United Methodist Church in Lewistown and welcomes new members at any time.

Pictured are (from left) Harold Staley, Lewistown Ruritan Program Committee; Lewistown Ruritan President Greg Warner; and Richard Baseley, Lewistown BBQ Committee.