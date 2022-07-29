Healthcare Center Nears Completion

Richard D. L. Fulton

A new $4 million healthcare facility being sited on Old Emmitsburg Road is the result of a partnership established between Frederick Health and Mount St. Mary’s University. The facility is expected to open in mid-August.

Donald Schilling, vice president of Ambulatory Services, Frederick Health, said the new facility will provide primary care offices, urgent care offices, laboratory services, imaging (x-ray) services, as well as physical therapy and sports rehabilitation. “It will be staffed by a talented team of nearly 25 Frederick Health providers, nurses, and specialists, who are experts in their respective fields,” he stated.

Frederick Health and Mount staff held a ground-breaking ceremony on October 15, 2021, marking the beginning of the construction of the joint project. The facility is sited on what had been a vacant lot located across from the Mount’s Public Safety office and was donated to Frederick Health by the university to use as the location for the new facility.

The healthcare center has been described as a “cutting edge” medical center, offering “award-winning local care to residents of the area, staff, and students,” according to the Mount’s communications staff.

This facility, to be operated by Frederick Health, was to have opened its doors in June but will open in mid-August instead. Vice President Schilling said the delay was due to issues with the national supply chain, adding, “While we were able to successfully navigate through these challenges, it did result in our opening being temporarily pushed back.”

“The good news,” Schilling said, “is that this facility will be open and ready to treat patients… just in time for the Mount’s upcoming academic school year.”

Mount St. Mary’s first entered into a “strategic healthcare partnership” with Frederick Health in 2018, paving the way for the expansion and improvement of health and wellness services for students and student-athletes. Mount President Timothy Trainor said, “We have been very pleased with our partnership, which became even stronger during the pandemic and was a major factor in our ability to have students living and learning on campus.”

Trainor further stated, “As part of our commitment to our students’ and the local community’s health and well-being, the partnership has evolved to further improve services to our students and help bring needed healthcare services to Northern Frederick County through this healthcare facility.”

Focusing on prevention, treatment, and the overall wellness of the community, the facility will provide a wide range of healthcare services. The development and construction of this facility will continue to improve access to quality award-winning care in the northern area of Frederick County, Mount communications staff stated in an October 6, 2021, press release issued in conjunction with the October groundbreaking.

Thomas Kleinhanzl, president and chief executive officer of Frederick Health, previously stated, “The construction of the new Emmitsburg facility is yet another way of increasing access to the award-winning care provided by Frederick Health. These kinds of improvements help our neighbors and community grow healthier together.”

“Frederick Health is thrilled to be able to bring our award-winning services to the northern part of Frederick County. This facility is part of our ongoing commitment to increase access to healthcare services to all residents,” Vice President Schilling told The Catoctin Banner.

Schilling stated that Frederick Health provides “comprehensive healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County,” noting that the system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice.

Frederick Health Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice with more than 100 providers, 17 specialties, and multiple locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory care locations, the free-standing James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, two urgent care locations, and the Frederick Health Village.

“With over 4,500 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community,” Schilling added.

The new healthcare center will be the 23rd facility within Frederick Health’s expanding network.

A new $4 million healthcare facility on Old Emmitsburg Road is nearing completion, with an expected opening date of mid-August.

Photos by Richard D. L. Fulton