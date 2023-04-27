Health Revival with Dr. Lo

Deb Abraham Spalding

Part 1: The Path to Healing Starts with NRT

Dr. Lo of the Nutritional Healing Center in Frederick has been a valuable Catoctin Banner Team member for several years. He advertises his business in The Catoctin Banner, and he’s the author of the “Ask Dr. Lo” monthly column. As the publisher of this newzine, I didn’t realize just how valuable Dr. Lo would become for me personally until February, when a friend said I needed to go see him and scheduled an appointment for me.

I had spent months battling various aches and pains that prompted me to visit my doctor and emergency room (three times) for a series of ailments. The first was a band of chest pain that scared me enough to go to the emergency room in the middle of the night. Next was a torn calf muscle that had escalated from a fall. The third was severe back and abdominal pain that I thought could become something life-threatening.

My assumptions were proven wrong as CT scans, x-rays, and blood tests revealed no explanation for every pain I had except the calf pain. For everything else, I was completely “normal!” I’ve decided that “normal” these days must be the constant state of tolerating aches and pains! I was baffled and embarrassed. But there had to be an explanation for pain so severe that I needed help to put my pants on.

Walking into Dr. Lo’s office was my first successful step on my path to healing. Day one was a series of tests completed with Dr. Lo’s assistant, Mary, followed by Dr. Lo’s interpretation of the test reports. Dr. Lo’s patients will never remove clothing during a visit, nor will they have blood or body fluids extracted for testing. Isn’t that interesting?

After analyzing my test reports, Dr. Lo asked me to lay on his chiropractic table. (I have yet to have a chiropractic adjustment since seeing Dr. Lo.) Then he asked me to place one hand over my area of concern, my abdomen/belly button in my case, and put my other arm up in the air. He had me resist his attempts to move my raised arm while he placed various vials of substances (food, chemicals, minerals, etc.) against my thigh. With each placement of a vial and each push of my arm, he’s asking my body if it has a problem with the substances in the vials. He narrows down the vials from sides of a case to rows and then to individual vials to determine the culprits responsible for a person’s dis-ease.

This is called Nutritional Response Testing (NRT). So far, I’m halfway through my twelve-visit program with Dr. Lo. In the beginning, Dr. Lo revealed that I was toxic. I had filled myself with so much unhealthy food and exposed myself to metals that had caused my body to express itself in pain.

I had an ionic foot bath at the end of my first appointment. There were all kinds of toxins pouring out of my feet! I started to feel better immediately. Over the next several weeks, the toxins left my body through a series of rashes. I’ve lost weight and I no longer have pain, not even joint pain. Now, I’m learning to deal with my stress levels and, with all of that pain behind me, I’m ready to be more active to rebuild muscle mass. I’m on an exciting journey!

Dr. Lo has a wall filled with degrees and certifications. He’s a Doctor of Chiropractic and has run a large practice that he’s paired down over forty years to the specific method he primarily uses today called Nutritional Response Testing or NRT. He’s still a chiropractor, but chiropractic is just one tool in his tool kit.

You’ve heard the old saying, “You are what you eat,” right? Well, it’s true that we’re eating poisons and pesticides and bugs and metals and a whole bunch of man-made junk that our bodies DO NOT LIKE. When our bodies don’t like something, it presents us with aches and pains, inflammation, rashes, acne, flatulence, chronic dis-ease, and eventually disease. Dr. Lo can help identify our unique intolerances by asking our bodies to communicate via muscle testing.

Chiropractic adjustments are important to keep our energy pathways open, but I’ve learned they can be only temporary relief if we don’t determine whether there’s a nutritional component that’s at the root of our pain. Get this! After just six weeks through Dr. Lo’s NRT program, my sciatic back pain — for which I’ve been tolerating and seeking chiropractic help over the past twenty years — is GONE!

Dr. Lo understands that there’s a level of disbelief to overcome with NRT. He found NRT because he had his own health emergency in 2006. While working at his large chiropractic practice in Crofton, Maryland, he experienced vertigo and was physically sick. Even he, a doctor, couldn’t find an accurate analysis for his problems. He found a doctor who used an Applied kinesiology approach to nutrition. This doctor found that Dr. Lo had a virus in his ear. This journey led Dr. Lo down his own path to healing. He was looking for answers and went to a session at BWI Airport and discovered NRT.

By 2009, he had cut back his practice and now enjoys life, especially playing Pickleball. He found the road to healing himself and took his practice along with it. His discoveries changed his practice from a large enterprise taking insurance for chiropractic to stopping the insurance game and focusing on nutrition with chiropractic as a tool.

We haven’t been schooled to believe that we know the answers for our health. We’ve been schooled to seek out a doctor’s testing and interpretation and then take the pills that are prescribed. Now we’re a society that’s getting sicker and sicker.

Dr. Lo is our sleuth. He’s our tenured NRT practitioner. He’s dedicated his life to truly helping others. In many cases he has shown a path of miracles.

Dr. Lo is shown in his office where he meets with clients.

Photo by Deb Abraham Spalding