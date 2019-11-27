Fresh, New Apps to Have Fun & Simplify Your Life

blair garrett

Each year, our phones add new ways to communicate and entertain, and each year, they become a bigger part of our lives.

Cell phones are almost an extension of yourself, with unlimited knowledge at your fingertips, hours of addicting games, and mass communication outlets just the push of a button away. In the world of mobile applications, there is no limit to what you can learn and do. So, let’s take a look at a few useful, practical, and flat out fun apps.

Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart has been one of the most beloved competitive arcade racing games, as well as a staple of the Nintendo world, for nearly three decades.

Initially launching in 1992, Mario Kart has transcending game systems like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), the N64, Gameboy Advanced, Gamecube, DS, Nintendo Wii, Wii U, Switch, 3DS, and now straight to your mobile phone.

Mario Kart Tour is now the 10th iteration of the series, and the first you can play on Android and IOS systems, competing instantaneously with players from around the world in the same fast-paced, arcade-style game we have come to know and love.

Whether you are waiting to catch a train, killing some time on your break, or just looking for a bit of mindless fun, running a couple of laps on the track with friends or foes is always good fun.

C25K

Fitness apps have exploded in popularity in 2019. Knowledge and awareness of proper nutrition and exercise, as well as the dangers of obesity, are at an all-time high. This app, in particular, allows beginners to experience the world of consistent running and fitness at a modest pace. Easing into something that would otherwise be difficult to dive straight into is a great way to build manageable, healthy habits.

C25K or “Couch to 5k,” gives users the fundamentals to train themselves mentally and physically to live healthier lives. This app introduces first-time and experienced runners to regimented workouts, where you can track calories, distance, and map your runs. It also offers audio coaching to provide that bit of extra motivation to push through the home stretch.

Finding in-app playlists has never been easier, and the built-in coach gives audio/visual cues to know when to take it up a notch and when to start your cooldown. The app does the motivational legwork, while you do the physical legwork, and that combination is key to forming healthy and continuous good habits.

Venmo

When it comes to convenience and practicality, there is nothing easier to use than Venmo for sending money wirelessly to friends and family.

Need to split a dinner bill with coworkers? Want to send a cousin some birthday money? At the push of a button, you can immediately deposit money into your account, or send to a friend, with no added fees whatsoever.

Venmo has been around for a couple years now, but with over 40 million active users, it has never been more popular than it is today.

It’s particularly useful for paying monthly bills like rent or for just keeping payments in order throughout everyday life.

Each year, new apps come around and revolutionize the way we think, feel, and live. Keeping up with the latest and greatest things can be difficult to manage and stressful, but don’t fret. Soon, there will be an app for that, too.