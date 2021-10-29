Frederick Health Partners with Mount St. Mary’s University on New Healthcare Facility

Frederick Health is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of a new, cutting-edge healthcare facility in Emmitsburg. This facility—which will be built and operated in partnership with Mount St. Mary’s University—will provide award-winning local care to residents of the area, staff, and students.

This facility will provide a wide range of healthcare services, focusing on prevention, treatment, and the overall wellness of the community. The development and construction of this facility will continue to improve access to quality care in the northern parts of Frederick County.

“The construction of the new Emmitsburg facility is yet another way of increasing access to the award-winning care provided by Frederick Health. These kinds of improvements help our neighbors and community grow healthier together,” said Tom Kleinhanzl, president & CEO of Frederick Health.

The facility, which broke ground on October 15, 2021, is expected to open to the public in June 2022. It will be the 23rd facility within Frederick Health’s expanding network.

“Bringing care to residents of the northern part of Frederick County is extremely important. As our county continues to grow, we must ensure that all Frederick County residents can receive quality medical treatment,” added Kleinhanzl.

Frederick Health was pleased to partner with Mount St. Mary’s University, an institution with nearly 215 years of history in the Frederick community. Under this partnership, Mount St. Mary’s University graciously donated the land upon which the facility will be built. This facility, which will be open to the general public and operated by Frederick Health, will also serve as the university’s new student health center.

Mount St. Mary’s first entered into a strategic healthcare partnership with Frederick Health in 2018, allowing for expansion and improvement of health and wellness services for students and student-athletes. “We have been very pleased with our partnership, which has become even stronger during the pandemic and was a major factor in our ability to have students living and learning on campus last year,” said Mount St. Mary’s President Timothy E. Trainor, Ph.D.

“As part of our commitment to our students’ and the local community’s health and well-being, the partnership has evolved to further improve services to our students and help bring needed healthcare services to Northern Frederick through this healthcare facility,” stated Trainor.