First Emmitsburg Volunteer Community Clean-Up Day

Have you ever noticed the amount of trash that is strewn along Emmitsburg’s streets, alleys, sidewalks, and parks? Some of this loose trash can be attributed to wind storms blowing trash, waste, and recyclable items out of garbage cans, dumpsters, and recycle bins. Unfortunately, some of it is the result of littering. The Town of Emmitsburg would like your help cleaning it up. The litter is not only unsightly and unsanitary, but it can also be hazardous to humans and pets. The town has agreed to sponsor a Volunteer Community Clean-Up Day to help remove loose litter, paper products, plastic containers, bottles, cans, and so forth, throughout Emmitsburg. The town is planning to have these Community Clean-Up Days on the second Saturday of each month, beginning in July and running through October.

The town will supply the garbage bags and tools as necessary, but will be relying upon enthusiastic volunteers to help collect the trash, so it can be disposed of properly. The town will be divided into numbered sections, cleaning one section of the town each month. Depending on levels of participation, the volunteers will work in different parts of the same section, in groups of five to ten, under a team leader who will coordinate with the other team leaders. Team leaders will carry first aid, cleaning supplies, and water bottles. Volunteers will meet at a designated location within the section, where they will be assigned to a team leader and given clean-up supplies. Although team leaders will have a limited number of spare gloves available, volunteers should plan on bringing their own gloves. Team leaders will help remove the full garbage bags and drop them at a central location in each section, where the town will pick them up. The town will take before and after pictures of the sections to help promote the Community Clean-Up Day project, as well as group pictures of all the volunteers to help recognize their hard work. A light breakfast will be provided and bottled water will be supplied for all volunteers, beginning at 8:15 a.m. Team leaders will assemble their volunteers to begin working at about 9:00 a.m., finishing at noon.

The Town of Emmitsburg is hoping to have a great turn out to help clean up and beautify the community.