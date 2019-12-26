FCPS Opens Nominations for Principal of the Year

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) is accepting nominations for the Washington Post Principal of the Year award until Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. The Washington Post Educational Foundation sponsors the award, created to recognize principals who go beyond the day-to-day demands of their position to create an exceptional educational environment. The person chosen as The Washington Post’s regional Principal of the Year will receive a $7,500 monetary award, a trophy, and a half-page feature spot in The Washington Post.

The FCPS Public Affairs Department is coordinating the nomination and selection process before forwarding the FCPS finalist materials to The Washington Post. Nominees must be full-time principals, with at least five years of experience as a principal, the most recent three of which must be at FCPS. They must also serve as an administrator during the coming 2020-21 school year. Desired criteria include: skills in effective management; creativity and innovation; fostering cooperation between the school and community; maintaining a continuing dialog with students, parents, and staff; keeping abreast of developments in education; encouraging team spirit; demonstrating leadership and commitment; continuing to play a role in the classroom; and maintaining the position as principal through the 2019-20 school year.

Nominations are welcome from current and former students, teachers, support staff, parents, community members, administrators, and supervisors. The nomination package and details are online at www.fcps.org/centraloffice/wapo-principal.