Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the status of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg:

Emmit Ridge 2 — The property has sold to an investor. RJD Development and Ryan Homes are working with the investor to purchase it. Wetlands have been found that compromise eight of the proposed lots and part of the proposed Irishtown Drive. Wetland mitigation will need to be approved by the State of Maryland. Forty-eight lots have been proposed.

Federal Stone — The forest and site plans have been approved. The next step is to submit an improvement plat with the town.

Frailey Farm — The property is under contract. The Emmitsburg town planner met with a potential developer on June 30.

Mason Dixon Logistics Park (Trout Property) — The concept plan has been submitted to staff for a commercial/industrial park.

MDOT/SHA Park & Ride — MDOT/SHA restarted design work on July 1. It is expected that 30 percent of the project will be complete by the end of 2022.

Ripleigh’s Creamery — The owners are working on obtaining a Frederick County building permit.

Rutter’s — The project is under active construction. It is expected to be completed later this year.

Village Liquors & Plaza Inn — The owners are working with Frederick County on erosion and sediment control and stormwater management permits. Also, they are working on conditions for approval on the town site and improvement plans.

Warthen’s Court 5-unit townhomes — A sketch plan has been submitted.